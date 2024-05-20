Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 May 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98 274.

92

GBP 356.96 349.21

EUR 305.63 299.58

JPY 1.8042 1.7651

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.50 75.36

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements fo ..

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observat ..

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation

7 minutes ago
 Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to ..

Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism

7 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

9 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, fo ..

DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers

9 minutes ago
 Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic ..

Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..

9 minutes ago
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

9 minutes ago
 11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

9 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Laho ..

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport

14 minutes ago
 Man City win historic fourth straight Premier Leag ..

Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

14 minutes ago
 World Water Forum opens in Bali

World Water Forum opens in Bali

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business