Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 357.11 349.39

EUR 305.10 299.07

JPY 1.7964 1.7576

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.53 75.39

