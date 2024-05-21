Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 357.11 349.39
EUR 305.10 299.07
JPY 1.7964 1.7576
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.53 75.39
