Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.18 275.

12

GBP 357.46 349.71

EUR 305.22 299.17

JPY 1.7988 1.7600

SAR 74.98 73.36

AED 76.56 75.41

