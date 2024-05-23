Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
17
GBP 357.97 350.23
EUR 304.58 298.56
JPY 1.7944 1.7556
SAR 74.99 73.36
AED 76.58 75.42
