Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 May 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

17

GBP 357.97 350.23

EUR 304.58 298.56

JPY 1.7944 1.7556

SAR 74.99 73.36

AED 76.58 75.42

APP/as

