Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 2 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 2 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying

rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

17

GBP 357.97 350.23

EUR 304.58 298.56

JPY 1.7944 1.7556

SAR 74.99 73.36

AED 76.58 75.42

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil f ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various N ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each ..

Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..

4 minutes ago
 FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of esse ..

FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private ..

Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM

17 minutes ago
 Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone ..

Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey

17 minutes ago
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israe ..

Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank

17 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, ..

Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas

17 minutes ago
 Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered throug ..

Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strateg ..

Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership

33 minutes ago
 Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban W ..

Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalizati ..

33 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP paym ..

Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business