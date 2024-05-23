Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 2 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

17

GBP 357.97 350.23

EUR 304.58 298.56

JPY 1.7944 1.7556

SAR 74.99 73.36

AED 76.58 75.42

APP/as