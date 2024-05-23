Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 2 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying
rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
17
GBP 357.97 350.23
EUR 304.58 298.56
JPY 1.7944 1.7556
SAR 74.99 73.36
AED 76.58 75.42
APP/as
Recent Stories
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs
Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..
FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake ..
Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank
Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan sign declaration on strategic partnership
Concept paper for “Faisalabad Integrated Urban Water Management and Vitalizati ..
Rubina Khalid conducts surprise visit to BISP payment campsite, One Window Cente ..
More Stories From Business
-
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey17 minutes ago
-
35 foreign diplomats from various countries visit SCCI1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI celebrate anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties1 hour ago
-
German exports to non-EU countries increase significantly in April2 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP penalty on M/s Irshad Trading for deceptive marketing practices2 hours ago
-
WAPDA discusses financing opportunities with ADB for its projects33 minutes ago
-
IMF approves 164.6 mln USD funding for Rwanda2 hours ago
-
Thailand's auto production continues to fall in April2 hours ago
-
LCCI President offers condolences at Iranian Consulate2 hours ago
-
SECP introduces self-assessment declaration for NBFC’s2 hours ago
-
Yellen fears 'humanitarian crisis' if Israel cuts off Palestinian banks8 minutes ago
-
Yellen fears 'humanitarian crisis' if Israel cuts off Palestinian banks8 minutes ago