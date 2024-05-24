Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 May 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 356.69 348.95

EUR 303.75 297.73

JPY 1.7897 1.7511

SAR 74.95 73.32

AED 76.54 75.38

APP/as

