Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 May 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 356.69 348.95
EUR 303.75 297.73
JPY 1.7897 1.7511
SAR 74.95 73.32
AED 76.54 75.38
