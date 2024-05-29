Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 May 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 358.47 350.65

EUR 304.92 298.81

JPY 1.7870 1.7485

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.54 75.38

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry c ..

Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal

4 minutes ago
 Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and ..

Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore

13 minutes ago
 Health authority advises preventive measures to av ..

Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus

14 minutes ago
 4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

14 minutes ago
 Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM

14 minutes ago
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug deal ..

Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers

14 minutes ago
 KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholar ..

KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..

14 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand

Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand

14 minutes ago
 dead body found in Attock

Dead body found in Attock

14 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media

25 minutes ago
 Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilatera ..

Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business