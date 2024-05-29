Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 358.47 350.65

EUR 304.92 298.81

JPY 1.7870 1.7485

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.54 75.38

