Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 May 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 358.47 350.65
EUR 304.92 298.81
JPY 1.7870 1.7485
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.54 75.38
APP/as
Recent Stories
Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal
Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore
Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI
Tennis: French Open results
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand
Dead body found in Attock
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b
More Stories From Business
-
Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal4 minutes ago
-
Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore13 minutes ago
-
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b25 minutes ago
-
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsellor45 minutes ago
-
Samsung Electronics workers' union announces first strike45 minutes ago
-
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority1 hour ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April1 hour ago
-
Chinese SOEs maintain sound operation with growing revenue, profits1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 681 points2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 242,7002 hours ago
-
Economy improves as indicators stay positive2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago