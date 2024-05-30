Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 May 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

12

GBP 357.01 349.24

EUR 303.67 297.61

JPY 1.7873 1.7483

SAR 74.99 73.35

AED 76.58 75.40

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data

14 minutes ago
 Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ ..

Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..

14 minutes ago
 Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep

11 minutes ago
 Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

11 minutes ago
 CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Y ..

CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer

11 minutes ago
 Universities to function as technology and knowled ..

Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh

11 minutes ago
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day c ..

Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration

11 minutes ago
 Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; c ..

Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here

24 minutes ago
 Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 la ..

Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully

15 minutes ago
 Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch anoth ..

Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..

18 minutes ago
 Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business