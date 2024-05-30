Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 May 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
12
GBP 357.01 349.24
EUR 303.67 297.61
JPY 1.7873 1.7483
SAR 74.99 73.35
AED 76.58 75.40
