Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 May 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

12

GBP 357.01 349.24

EUR 303.67 297.61

JPY 1.7873 1.7483

SAR 74.99 73.35

AED 76.58 75.40

