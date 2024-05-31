Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 357.84 350.10

EUR 304.41 298.31

JPY 1.7935 1.7548

SAR 75.00 73.38

AED 76.59 75.44

