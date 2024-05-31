Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.29 275.
22
GBP 357.84 350.10
EUR 304.41 298.31
JPY 1.7935 1.7548
SAR 75.00 73.38
AED 76.59 75.44
APP/mzr/
