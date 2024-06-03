Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 June 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 june 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 358.21 350.45

EUR 305.06 299.02

JPY 1.7877 1.7490

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.53 75.39

APP/msq

More Stories From Business