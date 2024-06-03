Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 June 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 358.21 350.45

EUR 305.06 299.02

JPY 1.7877 1.7490

SAR 74.94 73.32

AED 76.53 75.39

APP/msq

