Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 June 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
32
GBP 360.27 352.67
EUR 306.76 300.85
JPY 1.7985 1.7606
SAR 74.99 73.40
AED 76.58 75.46
