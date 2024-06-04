Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

32

GBP 360.27 352.67

EUR 306.76 300.85

JPY 1.7985 1.7606

SAR 74.99 73.40

AED 76.58 75.46

