Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 june 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

27

GBP 359.37 351.60

EUR 306.09 300.02

JPY 1.8102 1.7711

SAR 75.01 73.39

AED 76.61 75.45