Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
27
GBP 359.37 351.60
EUR 306.09 300.02
JPY 1.8102 1.7711
SAR 75.01 73.39
AED 76.61 75.45
Recent Stories
No ban on court reporting: IHC
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution
Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages
DC Astore stresses importance of education for progress
Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon risking civilians: H ..
Africa could help 'decarbonise' global economy, Kenyan president tells AFP
6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 minutes ago
-
SBA reiterates commitment to make SCCI active, strong chamber of KP11 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar31 minutes ago
-
European stocks climb on eve of expected eurozone rate cut21 minutes ago
-
As investment drive falters, Saudi milks Aramco 'cash cow'1 hour ago
-
Construction work on PIP to begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha: MD SIDB1 hour ago
-
Intellectual Property key to unlocking Pakistan's economic Potential: Chair-IPO Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Cambodia's export up 10.8 pct in first 5 months2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 447 points2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes lower Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Business community demands relief for promotion of industry in upcoming budget 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Vegetables prices surge in Bahawalpur3 hours ago