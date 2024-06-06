Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

27

GBP 360.06 352.25

EUR 306.37 300.30

JPY 1.8081 1.7690

SAR 75.01 73.39

AED 76.61 75.45

