Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
37
GBP 359.81 352.16
EUR 306.50 300.53
JPY 1.8067 1.7682
SAR 75.01 73.42
AED 76.60 75.48
