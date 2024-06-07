Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 June 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

37

GBP 359.81 352.16

EUR 306.50 300.53

JPY 1.8067 1.7682

SAR 75.01 73.42

AED 76.60 75.48

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

3 minutes ago
 BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubi ..

BISP plays crucial role in women empowerment: Rubina Khalid

1 minute ago
 Strong coordination, collective approach emphasise ..

Strong coordination, collective approach emphasised to counter global warming, h ..

1 minute ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promot ..

Saudi envoy calls on Governor KP, discusses promotion of bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva g ..

Insolence of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by Hindutva goons in Srinagar unacceptable: ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment-friendly agric ..

1 minute ago
Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

4 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

8 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business