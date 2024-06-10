Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

32

GBP 357.64 349.98

EUR 302.43 296.51

JPY 1.7906 1.7522

SAR 75.02 73.41

AED 76.60 75.47

