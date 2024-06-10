Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 June 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

32

GBP 357.64 349.98

EUR 302.43 296.51

JPY 1.7906 1.7522

SAR 75.02 73.41

AED 76.60 75.47

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's ..

Minister Salik attends symposium on Saudi Arabia's Hajj arrangements

6 seconds ago
 Body recovered in Multan

Body recovered in Multan

47 seconds ago
 Women export display centre to be set up at Faisal ..

Women export display centre to be set up at Faisalabad: FWCCI president

6 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted in Lalazar

Search operation conducted in Lalazar

50 seconds ago
 Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ ..

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

13 minutes ago
 SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 2 ..

SBP decides to reduce policy rate by Rs150bps to 20.5pc

57 minutes ago
Rupee shed 17 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 17 paisa against Dollar

13 minutes ago
 Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

2 hours ago
 PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

2 hours ago
 Al-Shifa team successfully conducts rare eye surge ..

Al-Shifa team successfully conducts rare eye surgery of Afghan infants

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Travel & Tourism Symposium kicks off at ..

Pakistan Travel & Tourism Symposium kicks off at PNCA

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan sees 62.3% surge in IT exports; report

Pakistan sees 62.3% surge in IT exports; report

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business