Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 June 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
62
GBP 358.51 351.16
EUR 302.17 296.56
JPY 1.7899 1.7534
SAR 75.02 73.49
AED 76.60 75.54
APP/MSQ
