Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 June 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

62

GBP 358.51 351.16

EUR 302.17 296.56

JPY 1.7899 1.7534

SAR 75.02 73.49

AED 76.60 75.54

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

15 minutes ago
 FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed ..

FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session

24 minutes ago
 Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses pro ..

Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..

20 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed wi ..

Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strateg ..

Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..

13 minutes ago
 Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergenc ..

Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized

13 minutes ago
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election pet ..

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

1 hour ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization o ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..

13 minutes ago
 WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian ..

WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy

13 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 European stock markets rebound as focus switches t ..

European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US

7 minutes ago
 ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat risin ..

ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat rising forced labour in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business