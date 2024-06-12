Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

62

GBP 358.51 351.16

EUR 302.17 296.56

JPY 1.7899 1.7534

SAR 75.02 73.49

AED 76.60 75.54

APP/MSQ