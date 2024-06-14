Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 June 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

72

GBP 358.76 351.58

EUR 302.14 296.65

JPY 1.7826 1.7467

SAR 75.00 73.49

AED 76.60 75.58

APP/as/

