Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 June 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
72
GBP 358.76 351.58
EUR 302.14 296.65
JPY 1.7826 1.7467
SAR 75.00 73.49
AED 76.60 75.58
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed
Muslims start Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 24
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed12 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 249 minutes ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units17 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project36 minutes ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI49 minutes ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower43 minutes ago
-
2 new UAF sugarcane varieties approved for commercialisation2 hours ago
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-253 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 9 paisa against Dollar43 minutes ago
-
European stocks slide on French vote jitters43 minutes ago