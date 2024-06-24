Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 June 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
62
GBP 355.68 348.43
EUR 300.81 295.24
JPY 1.7617 1.7259
SAR 75.00 73.47
AED 76.60 75.54
APP/as/
