Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 June 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

62

GBP 355.68 348.43

EUR 300.81 295.24

JPY 1.7617 1.7259

SAR 75.00 73.47

AED 76.60 75.54

