Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 June 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

62

GBP 356.91 349.63

EUR 301.37 295.71

JPY 1.7602 1.7243

SAR 74.99 73.46

AED 76.60 75.54

APP/as/

