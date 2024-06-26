Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 June 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
62
GBP 356.91 349.63
EUR 301.37 295.71
JPY 1.7602 1.7243
SAR 74.99 73.46
AED 76.60 75.54
