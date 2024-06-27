Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

52

GBP 355.22 347.98

EUR 300.75 295.11

JPY 1.7532 1.7175

SAR 74.97 73.44

AED 76.58 75.52

APP/as/

