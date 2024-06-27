Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
52
GBP 355.22 347.98
EUR 300.75 295.11
JPY 1.7532 1.7175
SAR 74.97 73.44
AED 76.58 75.52
