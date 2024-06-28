Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
52
GBP 355.37 347.99
EUR 300.83 295.16
JPY 1.7478 1.7116
SAR 74.99 73.43
AED 76.61 75.52
