Published June 28, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

52

GBP 355.37 347.99

EUR 300.83 295.16

JPY 1.7478 1.7116

SAR 74.99 73.43

AED 76.61 75.52

