Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 July 2024
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
47
GBP 355.45 348.02
EUR 301.95 296.19
JPY 1.7407 1.7043
SAR 75.08 73.33
AED 76.62 75.49
APP/as
