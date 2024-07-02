Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 July 2024

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

47

GBP 355.45 348.02

EUR 301.95 296.19

JPY 1.7407 1.7043

SAR 75.08 73.33

AED 76.62 75.49

