Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

52

GBP 356.99 349.55

EUR 302.27 296.56

JPY 1.7405 1.7044

SAR 74.99 73.44

AED 76.60 75.52

