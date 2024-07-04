Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 July 2024

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

52

GBP 358.50 351.05

EUR 303.44 297.70

JPY 1.7417 1.7056

SAR 75.00 73.44

AED 76.60 75.52

