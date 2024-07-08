Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 July 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

52

GBP 360.40 353.06

EURO 304.61 298.97

JPY 1.7527 1.7169

SAR 74.97 73.45

AED 76.57 75.52

