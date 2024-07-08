Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 July 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.
52
GBP 360.40 353.06
EURO 304.61 298.97
JPY 1.7527 1.7169
SAR 74.97 73.45
AED 76.57 75.52
