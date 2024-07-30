Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 July 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
62
GBP 361.31 354.27
EUR 304.24 298.80
JPY 1.8250 1.7894
SAR 74.93 73.47
AED 76.53 75.55
