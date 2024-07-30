Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 July 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

62

GBP 361.31 354.27

EUR 304.24 298.80

JPY 1.8250 1.7894

SAR 74.93 73.47

AED 76.53 75.55