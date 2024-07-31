Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 July 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

76

GBP 361.06 354.18

EUR 304.31 299.09

JPY 1.8367 1.8017

SAR 74.93 73.50

AED 76.53 75.59

