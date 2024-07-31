Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 July 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
76
GBP 361.06 354.18
EUR 304.31 299.09
JPY 1.8367 1.8017
SAR 74.93 73.50
AED 76.53 75.59
