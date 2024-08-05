Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 August 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.62

GBP 359.

70 352.68

EUR 307.18 301.74

JPY 1.9535 1.9149

SAR 74.91 73.43

AED 76.54 75.54

