Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 August 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

72

GBP 359.29 352.42

EUR 307.86 302.53

JPY 1.9296 1.8926

SAR 74.89 73.45

AED 76.53 75.58

