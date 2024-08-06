Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 August 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 05:59 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
72
GBP 359.29 352.42
EUR 307.86 302.53
JPY 1.9296 1.8926
SAR 74.89 73.45
AED 76.53 75.58
