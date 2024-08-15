Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 August 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

81

GBP 360.88 354.07

EUR 309.56 304.22

JPY 1.9089 1.8730

SAR 74.90 73.49

AED 76.54 75.60

