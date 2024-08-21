Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 August 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

47

GBP 366.13 358.79

EUR 312.54 306.83

JPY 1.9325 1.8938

SAR 74.91 73.41

AED 76.54 75.50

