Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 August 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.74 275.

67

GBP 368.59 360.62

EUR 313.90 307.66

JPY 1.9378 1.8959

SAR 75.10 73.47

AED 76.72 75.56

APP/as