Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 August 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 09:24 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
62
GBP 371.18 363.92
EUR 314.39 308.81
JPY 1.9535 1.9154
SAR 74.92 73.45
AED 76.54 75.54
