Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 August 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

62

GBP 371.18 363.92

EUR 314.39 308.81

JPY 1.9535 1.9154

SAR 74.92 73.45

AED 76.54 75.54

