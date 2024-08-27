Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 August 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 07:03 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64 275.
57
GBP 371.53 363.48
EUR 314.53 308.27
JPY 1.9454 1.9033
SAR 75.06 73.44
AED 76.69 75.53
APP/msq
