Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 August 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.42
GBP 372.
38 364.85
EUR 313.86 308.08
JPY 1.9467 1.9073
SAR 74.91 73.40
AED 76.54 75.49
APP/msq
