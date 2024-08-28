Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 August 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.42

GBP 372.

38 364.85

EUR 313.86 308.08

JPY 1.9467 1.9073

SAR 74.91 73.40

AED 76.54 75.49

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business