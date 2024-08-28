Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.42

GBP 372.

38 364.85

EUR 313.86 308.08

JPY 1.9467 1.9073

SAR 74.91 73.40

AED 76.54 75.49

