Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 September 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.67
GBP 369.
09 361.92
EUR 310.68 305.16
JPY 1.9261 1.8888
SAR 74.91 73.46
AED 76.54 75.56
