Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 September 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.67

GBP 369.

09 361.92

EUR 310.68 305.16

JPY 1.9261 1.8888

SAR 74.91 73.46

AED 76.54 75.56

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

13 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

13 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

15 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

15 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

15 minutes ago
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

15 minutes ago
 LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educat ..

Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions

9 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

2 hours ago
 Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG ..

Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

9 minutes ago
 Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despi ..

Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business