Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 September 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.67

GBP 369.

16 362.02

EUR 311.52 305.99

JPY 1.9701 1.9320

SAR 74.88 73.43

AED 76.54 75.56

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one w ..

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

10 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

17 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

17 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

17 minutes ago
 Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case

17 minutes ago
 Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of ..

Kirmani for bringing modern high yielding seeds of crops

17 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratio ..

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti anno ..

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti announces to name new faculty afte ..

24 minutes ago
 DC awards shield,cash prize to first position hold ..

DC awards shield,cash prize to first position holder in 'Naat' competition

9 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in separate incidents

One killed, two injured in separate incidents

9 minutes ago
 PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express ..

PM lauds gatekeeper for averting Shalimar Express from major accident

9 minutes ago
 Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-N ..

Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business