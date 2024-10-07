Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

63

GBP 369.04 360.47

EUR 308.40 301.30

JPY 1.8937 1.8501

SAR 74.88 73.06

AED 76.53 75.28

