Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 October 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
63
GBP 369.04 360.47
EUR 308.40 301.30
JPY 1.8937 1.8501
SAR 74.88 73.06
AED 76.53 75.28
