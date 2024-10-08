Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

77

GBP 368.04 359.75

EUR 308.77 301.83

JPY 1.9004 1.8576

SAR 74.84 73.15

AED 76.54 75.31

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for N ..

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2

5 minutes ago
 ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Jave ..

ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed

5 minutes ago
 ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunit ..

ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations

6 minutes ago
 ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South ..

ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”

6 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori condoles death of actor Mazhar Ali

6 minutes ago
 Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago
Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

16 minutes ago
 PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

16 minutes ago
 Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots ..

Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR

16 minutes ago
 7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

46 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

46 minutes ago
 VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business