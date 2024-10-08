Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 October 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
77
GBP 368.04 359.75
EUR 308.77 301.83
JPY 1.9004 1.8576
SAR 74.84 73.15
AED 76.54 75.31
APP/as/
