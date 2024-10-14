Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 October 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.83 274.
77
GBP 366.76 358.81
EUR 306.83 300.20
JPY 1.8807 1.8400
SAR 74.80 73.18
AED 76.46 75.32
APP/as
