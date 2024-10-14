Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 October 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.83 274.

77

GBP 366.76 358.81

EUR 306.83 300.20

JPY 1.8807 1.8400

SAR 74.80 73.18

AED 76.46 75.32

