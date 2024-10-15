Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 October 2024

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.88 274.

82

GBP 366.61 358.69

EUR 306.01 299.40

JPY 1.8764 1.8358

SAR 74.81 73.19

AED 76.48 74.81

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievemen ..

Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievements

5 minutes ago
 Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: ..

Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC

5 minutes ago
 Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumr ..

Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover

9 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 v ..

ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts ..

Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President

9 minutes ago
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hosp ..

Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah ..

Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20

22 minutes ago
 Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarshi ..

Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program

22 minutes ago
 Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

14 minutes ago
 Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

14 minutes ago
 219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveil ..

219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business