Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 October 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.88 274.

82

GBP 366.61 358.69

EUR 306.01 299.40

JPY 1.8764 1.8358

SAR 74.81 73.19

AED 76.48 74.81

APP/MSQ