Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.93 274.
87
GBP 367.23 359.29
EUR 306.05 299.36
JPY 1.8834 1.8426
SAR 74.83 73.21
AED 76.49 74.83
