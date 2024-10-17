Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 October 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 364.94 356.97

EUR 305.03 298.39

JPY 1.8797 1.8388

SAR 74.85 73.21

AED 76.53 75.37