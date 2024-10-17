Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 October 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 364.94 356.97
EUR 305.03 298.39
JPY 1.8797 1.8388
SAR 74.85 73.21
AED 76.53 75.37
