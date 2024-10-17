Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 October 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 364.94 356.97

EUR 305.03 298.39

JPY 1.8797 1.8388

SAR 74.85 73.21

AED 76.53 75.37

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebo ..

Global stocks climb as ECB cut rates and tech rebounds

1 minute ago
 Three reports of Interior Committee presented in S ..

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate

10 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

10 minutes ago
 Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding S ..

Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully

10 minutes ago
 AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL e ..

AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education

10 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

10 minutes ago
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam cente ..

Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'secu ..

Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media

15 minutes ago
 Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad mat ..

Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail

18 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

18 minutes ago
 Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justic ..

Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer

18 minutes ago
 41st Mid-Career Management Course Officers visit B ..

41st Mid-Career Management Course Officers visit BISP office

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business