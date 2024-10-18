Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

92

GBP 365.96 357.92

EUR 304.65 297.96

JPY 1.8752 1.8341

SAR 74.85 73.20

AED 76.53 75.35