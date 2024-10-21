Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
73
GBP 366.84 358.53
EUR 305.44 298.53
JPY 1.8838 1.8412
SAR 74.85 73.13
AED 76.53 75.31
