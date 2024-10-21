Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 October 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 09:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

73

GBP 366.84 358.53

EUR 305.44 298.53

JPY 1.8838 1.8412

SAR 74.85 73.13

AED 76.53 75.31

APP/MSQ

