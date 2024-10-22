Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 October 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

82

GBP 365.34 357.19

EUR 304.11 297.34

JPY 1.8609 1.8194

SAR 74.85 73.16

AED 76.53 75.33

APP/MSQ

