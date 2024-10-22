Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 October 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
82
GBP 365.34 357.19
EUR 304.11 297.34
JPY 1.8609 1.8194
SAR 74.85 73.16
AED 76.53 75.33
