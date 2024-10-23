Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

87

GBP 365.00 356.92

EUR 303.64 296.92

JPY 1.8523 1.8112

SAR 74.85 73.18

AED 76.53 75.34

