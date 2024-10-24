Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 October 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
82
GBP 363.34 355.23
EUR 303.22 296.43
JPY 1.8441 1.8031
SAR 74.85 73.17
AED 76.53 75.33
